Raul A. Cruz, 87 years of age passed peacefully on October 17, 2021, at his residence with his family by his bedside. Raul was born on March 31, 1934, in Alice, Texas, to Faustino and Carolina Arellano Cruz. He worked in the maintenance department of Bee County in Beeville, Texas. He was a lovable dad and always work hard to provide for his family. He will be missed by his family dearly. He enjoyed having his children and grandchildren gathered around him.
Raul was preceded in death by his wife, Angelita O. Cruz; and one daughter, Sylvia Cruz Santos.
Raul leaves to cherish her memories his daughters, Rosa (Raul) Madrigal of Beeville, Texas, Diana (Rogelio) Martinez of Orange Grove, Texas, Nora (Juan) Trujillo of Alice, Texas; sons, Raul (Hilda) Cruz of Premont, Texas, Lauriano (Severa) Cruz of Oklahoma and Felix (Aurora) Cruz of Beeville, Texas. Other survivors include 27 grandchildren; 73 great-grandchildren; and 27 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Narcisa Garcia of San Diego, Texas, and Juana Limon of La Mesa, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews.
Family received friends and family on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. A holy rosary was recited at 7:00 P.M. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Alice, Texas. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Peter Camarillo Jr., Jaime Camarillo, Felix Cruz Jr., Tony Cruz, Crispin Perez and Michael Cruz
