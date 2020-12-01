Raul Arismendez Gonzalez, 41 years old, entered eternal rest on November 24, 2020, at home in Skidmore, Texas.
He was born in San Jose, California, on November 29, 1978, to Jesus V. Gonzalez and Alma Jane Arismendez Gonzalez. Raul was a caring brother, loving son, big-hearted grandson and kind nephew. He enjoyed listening to music (especially Tejano), football (Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys), and watching movies. He loved collecting and playing with his cars (Matchbox and Hot Wheels). He loved his family and relatives and would always greet you with a wave and a hug.
He is survived by his mother, Alma Jane Arismendez Gonzalez of Skidmore, Texas; and his brothers, Ruben Gonzalez of Skidmore, Texas, and Geraldo “Jerry” Gonzalez (Natalia) of San Antonio, Texas; his grandmother, Delia Arismendez of Skidmore, Texas; and his numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jesus V. Gonzalez; his grandfather, Genaro Arismendez Sr.; his maternal great-uncle, Tomas Arismendez; and his maternal greats-aunts, Justa Judy Arismendez Rios and Felipa Arismendez Garza.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary to follow at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Tom Goodwin officiating.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Genaro Arismendez, Alfredo Arismendez, Daniel Naranjo Jr., David Vela, Adan Gonzales and Andrew Gonzales.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hector Lara Sr., Joseph Lara, Paul Gonzales and Arturo Casteneda.
To send flowers for funeral please or plant tree in his name contact Treviño Funeral Home.