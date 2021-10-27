Raul Espinoza, age 47 of Beeville passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Mr. Espinoza was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Bernardino & Estella (Cruz) Espinoza on September 19, 1974. He was united in matrimony to the former Denise Nunez, and owned his own concrete company for several years.
He is preceded in death by his father; grandmother; Angelita Cruz; and paternal grandfather, Angel Espinoza.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Espinoza; five sons, Raul Espinoza, Jr., Jorge Ulises (Rubi) Espinoza, Carlos (Juana) Espinoza, Martin Medellin, Jr., and Ryan Espinoza; two daughters, Guadalupe Zolia Espinoza, Priscilla Alvarado; four sisters, Maria Concepcion Espinoza Garcia, Belinda Gonzales, Susana Perez and Guadalupe Jaramillo; one brother, Angel Espinoza; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Rosary will be held at the Trevino Funeral Home on Friday, October 29th, at 7:00p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church on Saturday, October 30th, at 10:00a.m. with Father Jacob Valayath, officiating. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Active pallbearers: Ysidro Garcia, Raul Espinoza, Jr., Jorge Ulises Espinoza, Carlos Espinoza, Angel Espinoza, and Martin Medellin, Jr.
Treviño Funeral Home