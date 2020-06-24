Raul Garcia, Jr., 76, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Christus Spohn Hospital, Beeville. He had been a resident of Hacienda Oaks Nursing & Rehab for numerous years.
Mr. Garcia was born October 24, 1943 in Beeville to Raul Garcia, Sr. and Virginia (Balladare) Garcia. He was a Catholic by faith and worked in the construction business as a bulldozer operator.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by a son, Henry (Olga) Garrett of Beeville; three daughters, Janice (Joe) Remington, Norma Garcia (Charles) Shong and Virginia Garcia; and three grandchildren, Lilli Oni Garrett, Kalysa Hoffpauir and Kayle Remington.
The funeral service was conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Angelus Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Carl Pickett officiating. Burial followed at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers were Armando Ramos, Brandon Bejarano, Frank Jasso, Tony Garcia, Paul Lareau and Steve Hamre.
