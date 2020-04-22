Raymona ‘Diane’ Hirst, of Leakey, passed away March 7, 2020.
Diane was born June 16, 1940, to LaVerna and Raymond Taylor in Leakey.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Johnnie; sons Mike Hirst and Johnnie ‘Jay’ Hirst, Jr., both of Leakey; daughter, Amy Potter of Tennessee; sister, Patricia ‘Pat’ (Ralph) Hammond of Leakey and Christine Wilmoth of Seguin; grandchildren, Amanda and Sydni Potter of Tennessee; Ezekiel Hirst of Leakey; and other family.
Arrangements are under the personal care of Nelson Funeral Home of Leakey.