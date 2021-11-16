On this day 12 November 2021, we have lost a true light in this world. Raymond Clifton Martin, Sr, age 78, passed to join our Lord. Ray was born on January 16, 1943, in Dallas, Texas. He called Beeville his home for many years.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, M. Dwight and Thelma Martin; and his grandson, Brandon Doup.
Ray leaves his wife of 50 years, Sandra Lee Martin – they met on a blind date and were married 17 days later. He promised her 50 years and they made that on November 2nd. Ray leaves five children, Tammie Martin, Raymond Martin Jr. and wife Cindy, Terrell Martin and wife Laura, Collen Martin and Stephen Barbin. He leaves many grandchildren, Michael Williams, Domitille Martin, Garrett Martin Byrd, Anthony Martin, Sydney Martin, Theodore Lambert, Sarah-Beth Davis, Roger Davis, Justin Schaffer, Jacob Fortes, Derrick Pinney, Dalton Pinney and Dustin Pinney; and great-grandchildren, Amiya Williams, Hunter Lambert, Laykin Nienstedt and Kennedy Lund-Fortes. Many others call him Pops and Pappy.
Ray was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He spent his whole life helping others involved with and working for law enforcement, EMS and fire. He was always a first responder at heart. He was a member of the CPA (Citizen’s Police Academy). He was part of the VFW Auxiliary and was an advocate for veterans’ rights. His love of the Native American way of life permeated in his actions. He was a proud member of the Native American Council of Beeville.
A memorial service for Ray will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 19th, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home located at 409 N. Tyler St, Beeville, TX 78102.