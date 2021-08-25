Raymond Gomez, 54, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on August 23, 2021.
Mr. Gomez was born on April 7, 1967, in Morton, Texas, to Antonio Gomez and Jane Suniga. He was a hard worker for Bay Ltd. and was an avid fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his father and a brother, Ramiro Gomez.
Raymond is survived by mother, Jane Suniga; spouse, San Juanita Gomez; children, Raymond Gomez Jr., Ramiro Ray Gomez, Olevario Ray “Olie” Gomez, Marlene Gomez, Raymond Anthony Gomez, all from Beeville, Jerry Gomez from Temple; siblings, Martha Lucas from San Marcos, Joe Gomez, Maria Gomez, Anestacio Gomez, Monico Gomez, all from Beeville, Augustina (Tina) Gomez, Marisela Camacho from Mississippi, Shadow Gomez, Antonia Gomez from Beeville; and 16 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home. Chapel service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, August 28, 2021, with Pastor Benjamin Vannoy officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Gomez Jr., Ramiro Ray Gomez, Raymond Anthony Gomez, Jerry Gomez, James Elswick, Eddie Resendez, and William Galle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Olevario “Olie” Gomez and Paul Ruiz.
Treviño Funeral Home