Raymond Herman Weischwill, 89, of Victoria passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was born October 22, 1932 in Yorktown to the late Ferdinand and Ida Wulf Weischwill.
He was conscripted into the U.S .Army for 2 years during the Korean conflict. He retired from CP&L after 42 years of employment. He volunteered with Boy Scouts of America, Little League and the Beeville Trojans Booster Club. He was a member of First English Lutheran Church of Victoria, TX. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and husband. His smile and daily laughter will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his children, Jason (Dorothy) Weischwill, Karen Anders, Lyle (Julie) Weischwill, Lissa Knetig; grandchildren, Rick (Alecia) Wishert, Michelle Wishert, Sarah (Nathan) Castaneda, Michael (Shawnda) Anders, Jennifer (James) Duckworth, Samantha (Cody) DeForest, Jessica Knetig, Raymond Allen Knetig; and 13 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Idell Weischwill; second wife, Marie Weischwill; and parents.
Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Westside Cemetery. Reception to follow at St. Paul Lutheran 409 Wilbern Street Runge, Texas.
