Raymond Welton Dunlap Jr., born, raised and a lifelong Beeville resident, passed away at his home on August 25, 2021, at the age of 69.
Raymond was born May 30, 1952, to Mary (Gilbert) and Raymond W. Dunlap Sr. He was owner, operator and state-certified applicator of Pest-XTerminator since 1990. He had many loyal customers he enjoyed over the years and always wanted to give them the best service their money could buy. He was also the owner of Cycle Work Motorcycle Repair for numerous years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond W. Dunlap Sr.; and mother, Mary Dunlap Stanley.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Sheila Bowlin Dunlap of Beeville; sons, Raymond W. Dunlap III and James “Jimmy” W. Dunlap, both of Beeville; a daughter, Rhonda Dunlap Vickers of Albany, Texas; four sisters, Rena Haley of Florida, Cathy Fox of Beeville, Wanda Jones of Oklahoma and Carol Merritt of Farmersville; several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 4, at Beeville Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Stowe officiating.
Angelus Funeral Home