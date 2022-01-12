Rebecca A. Blaker Garcia, 54, passed away on Jan. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born on March 13, 1967, in Refugio, Texas. She married Jesus M. Garcia on Sept. 22, 2018, in Beeville, Tx. She worked as a corrections officer for 25 years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Beeville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Mary Alice Alvarado, and Sylvia M. Perez.
She is survived by her husband, Jesus M. Garcia of Beeville; five children, Roger Duane Blaker III of San Antonio, Dillan Cole Blaker of Bethesda, Maryland, Aaron Scott Shirley of Beeville, Gabriella Maribel Trevino-Garcia and Natalie Nicole Trevino-Garcia both of Corpus Christi, Tx; five grandchildren, Miah Jade Fuentes, Vincent James Fuentes, Steven Fuentes, Abraham Scott Shirley and Arianna Scarlett Shirley; one brother, Ernest (Sonia) Alvarado of Beeville and one sister, Mary (Carlos) Reveles of Houston.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jesse Berthold officiating. Interment will follow at Evangelico Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Jesus M. Garcia, Roger Duane Blaker III, Dillan Cole Blaker, Aaron Scott Shirley, Ernest Alvarado, Gabriella Maribel Trevino-Garcia and Natalie Nicole Trevino-Garcia.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to New Life Church General Fund, 4622 Bus 181 North, Beeville, Texas 78102.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Home