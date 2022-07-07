Rebecca (Becky) Orosco, age 74, passed away peacefully and gained her wings on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born on July 23, 1947, in Beeville, Texas to Carmen and Baldemar Orosco.
Becky was a beautiful, fun-loving, big-hearted, spitfire of a woman that will be truly missed. She made long lasting friends wherever she was. Her love for family and giving spirit will leave a big hole in our heart. But we know she will be guiding us from the other side and will probably be playing jokes on us regularly. We were very lucky to have her as our sister, auntie, cousin and friend. Her infectious smile and laugh will live on forever.
Becky was greeted in heaven by her father, Baldemar Orosco, her mother, Carmen Silvas Orosco, her sister, Lena Enrique, and two nephews, Joseph Nino and Larry Orosco, Jr.
She leaves behind her sisters, Angelita Garcia, Emma (Jesse Sr. deceased) Nino, Irma Sanchez, Anita Dorr, Lora (Jose) Martinez, her brother, Larry (Gloria) Orosco, and many nieces, nephews, (great and great-great) and several cousins.
Visitation will be held at 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on July 8, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with a rosary following at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Ethan James Basey, Brandon Noel Basey, Kellen Lee Basey, Kevin Matthew Wilson, Ryan Cody Zamora and Leonard James DeLaGarza ll.