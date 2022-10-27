Rebecca Elizabeth Pawlik

Her journey in life was led with a happy heart. She found joy in the people she met along the way, lifting them up with her humor and friendship.
Becky was born March 23, 1972, in Beeville, Texas, to Leonard and Betty (Ballentine) Pawlik. Deeply rooted in life in the country, Becky grew in humble beginnings, led by the love of her Catholic faith, family and friends.
A member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville, Becky participated in the Catholic Youth Organization and built a great friendship with Father John Killeen.
A graduate of A.C. Jones High School in 1990, Becky enjoyed playing trumpet in the Mighty Trojan Band, raising hogs, lambs and steers, to show at the Bee County Livestock Show through her F.F.A and 4-H membership and service.
Becky graduated from Texas A & M University, Corpus Christi in 2010, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in the college of Science & Technology. Becky used this degree to build a life working for the Coastal Bend Council of Government as a 911 Network Operations and GIS Specialist, ENP. Becky loved her work, building networks for emergency communications for law enforcement, emergency management and families across South Texas. She was a loyal colleague and friend to her team, and enjoyed tremendous love and support from each of them.
Becky loved the Houston Oilers from an early age, transitioning to the Tennessee Titans and later the Houston Texans. She was an avid Astros fan. Her love for her Aggies was great, as well.
Becky found joy in the journey and loved to explore the great outdoors, hiking and camping. Becky lived her inner child. She loved her Legos. She loved, loved her dog Koda.
Becky shared her life journey with her dear friend and soulmate, Monica Escamilla. Becky found great happiness in Monica’s grandsons, Alan and Abram, joyfully accepting the role of “Granny.”
She faced challenges. Diabetes was a continuing challenge for Becky, creating numerous heart and kidney complications. Facing these health issues, Becky relied upon faith, hope and humor.
Becky’s family is truly grateful to all who supported her, especially Dr. Srikanth Damaraju, Dr. Sabeeh Din, Dr. Christian Dickson, and the staff of Christus Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi.
Rebecca Elizabeth Pawlik entered into eternal rest on October 21, 2022, at the age of 50.
Becky is being kindly remembered by friends, sharing fond memories of the impact she made on their lives.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Stanley and Justina (Brysch) Pawlik, and maternal grandparents, James and Maxine (Ankerson) Ballentine, as well as numerous relatives across south Texas and Michigan.
She is survived by her parents, Betty and Leonard Pawlik; her sister, Patti (Julian) Perales of Floresville, Texas; her brother, James (Rhonda) Pawlik of Troup, Texas; her nephews and nieces, Justin Pawlik, Jacob Pawlik (Christine), Julian C. Perales, Amanda Perales, Joshua Pawlik and Kyleigh Pawlik; her Aunt Kathy Zook of Brownstown, Michigan; Monica Escamilla, Alan and Abram, Corpus Christi, Texas; and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, October 29 at St. George Catholic Church with a Rosary at 10 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there at 10:30 a.m. with Father Romeo Salinas officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. George Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, National Diabetes Association, or a charity of your choice.
A friend to all she met, she will be remembered for her ability to connect with people, bringing joy and laughter to their lives.