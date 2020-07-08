Rebecca Guerra, also known as “Mom”, “Grandma”, “Grams” and “Grammy” earned her Angel Wings on July 7, 2020.
She knew no strangers and was a magnet for babies. Her world revolved around her family which grew by the day. She will be missed by many that knew her, but her spirit will live forever in their hearts.
She was born in Berclair, Texas, on December 4, 1934, to Francisco Flores and Vicenta Garza. She married Santos Guerra on January 4, 1955, and was a Catholic.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Santos Guerra; daughter-in-law, Delfina (Felipe) Guerra; also, her brothers and sisters.
Rebecca is survived by one son, Felipe Guerra and daughter, Sofia (Bill) Bynum, both of Berclair, Texas; two sisters, Irene Camacho of Bastrop, Texas, and Rose Trujillo of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Bobby Flores of Beeville, Texas; five grandchildren, Liana (Adrian) Lugo, David (Sara) Guerra, Vanessa (Erik) Guerra, Veronica (Jeremy) Fortenberry and Mark Reyes; also 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 5:00pm until 8:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm that evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial to follow at Berclair Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Guerra, Adrian Lugo, Jeremy Fortenberry, Erik Hernandez, Mark Reyes, Roland Reyes, Hayden Hernandez and Cash Fortenberry.
Treviño Funeral Home