Rebecca Villa Navarette Manning, 93, of Corpus Christi, formerly of Beeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Mrs. Manning was born May 1, 1926, in Emiliano Zapata, Durango, Mexico to Tereso and Dolores (Villa) Navarette. She married Alfred Manning in 1960 in Beeville.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two sons, Carlos Abel Manning and Alfred Frank Manning.
Survivors include three children, Rosita Rebecca (Steven) Marez of Corpus Christi, Kelly Daniel (Diana) Manning of Sinton and Maria Elena Diaz of Brownsville; siblings, Carmen and Elvia of Chicago, Illinois, Gloria of Matamoros, Mexico and Reyes of Torreon, Mexico; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.
A chapel service will be conducted there at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, with Eliazar Guerrero officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Evan Hernandez, Deric Ford, Dylan Manning, Tyler Manning, Joel Chapa Jr. and Joel Chapa III.
Honorary pallbearers will be Colton Karpesky, Robert Karpesky, Moses Diaz and Alfred Diaz.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel