Regina Marie Langley entered eternal rest on December 17, 2020, at the age of 41.
Regina was born to Janie Vega Ayala and Daniel Roquett Ayala on June 6, 1979, in Beeville, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her father, grandmother Stella Ayala, uncle David Ayala, grandparents Castulo and Vicenta Ayala, father-in-law William Allen Langley, sister-in- law Teresa Mcraig.
Regina is survived by her husband Lymas Ray Langley, mother Janie Ayala, son Patrick Langley, daughter Aysha Langley, sisters Christa (Miguel) Cano, Anna (Roman) Munoz, mother-in-law Essie Langley all of Beeville, Texas
Visitation will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday December 23, 2020 at Treviño Funeral Home. Chapel service will follow on Wednesday at 2:00pm with Rev. Eric R. Tarver officiating. Burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Andrew Gutierrez, Johnathan Gutierrez, Marcus Gutierrez, Amos Langley, Donyvan Givens and Chris Cano.
Honorary pallbearers are Patrick William Langley and Roman Munoz, Miguel Cano and Lewis Langley.
Bye Bye Now, “G”.
