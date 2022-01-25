BEEVILLE – Rejeane Fay Moore, 56, passed away on January 23, 2022. She was born on March 17, 1965, in Snyder, Texas to the late Robert and Edith (Stephens) Walker. She married Barney Randell Moore on May 7, 2005, in Brady, Tx. She worked as a Pre-K 4 teacher at First Baptist Church School and was a member of Eastside Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Barney Randell Moore of Beeville; one son, Keven Fogle of Kyle, Tx; daughter, Alicia (Jonathan) Wehr of Flatonia, Tx; her stepchildren, Matt and Lindsey Moore of Georgetown, Tx and Chris and Kirsten Moore of Cedar Park, Tx; two sisters, Virginia (Barry) Welsh and Teresa Morris both of Breckenridge, Tx. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher Wehr, Ella Hightower, Addison Hightower, Emma Moore, Wyatt Moore, and Rachael Guysick.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel