Remedios “Mary” (Amaro) Ortiz of George West, Texas, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, just four days after celebrating her 78th birthday.
Mary was born October 12, 1943, in George West to Hilberto Amaro, Sr. and Juanita Garcia Reyes. She married Antonio Ortiz, Sr. in Houston on May 25, 1965 and was an active member of St. George Catholic Church. She loved to cook and was the former owner of Mi Casita Café.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juanita Garcia Reyes and Hilberto Amaro, Sr.; a sister, Romana Lane; a stepsister, Sylvia Martinez; and a grandson, Ruben Gamez.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Antonio Ortiz, Sr. of George West; three daughters, Connie Diaz, Minnie Cuevas and Mable (Tommy) Humphrey; three stepdaughters, Rosemary (Johnny) Garza, Margaret Smith and Brinda Ortiz; three sons, Lupe (Sylvia) Chapa, Tony (Lindsay) Ortiz, Jr. and Mike (Betty) Chapa; three sisters, Juanita Cano, Maria Alejandro and Andrea Lisero; one brother, Gilbert Amaro, Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West with a Rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, October 25, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow at the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Louie Diaz, Christopher Cuevas, Ruben Moya, Mike Chapa, Jr., Darien Reyna and Justin Guerrero.
Honorary pallbearers will be all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home