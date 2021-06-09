BEEVILLE – Remigio (Mickey) Puentes, 54, passed away on May 31, 2021. He was born on Dec. 7, 1967, in Sinton, Texas, to Tomas and Carolina (Hernandez) Puentes. He worked as a gauger in the oil field industry.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolina Puentes; and one sister, Ofelia Puentes.
He is survived by his only love of his life, his wife, Linda Perez Puentes; children, Raelynn Garza, Bernice (Dee) Wilson, Dyamond (Cassandra) Puentes, Remigio (Alysha) Puentes and Ramiro Puentes; grandchildren, Jaslynn (David), Jasmine, Jason (Nickaylen), Jynastie, Serenity, Jonathan, John Paul, Remigio III, Mallory, Daniel and Conner; great-grandchildren, Adalynn Rose, Kayleigh Raye and Aubrielle Jade; father, Tomas Puentes; three brothers, Rey Puentes of Skidmore, Johnny Puentes of Calallen and Tomas (Sylvia) Puentes of Beeville; five sisters, Delia (Encarnacion) Padilla of Fort Worth, Belia Hernandez of Mathis, Tomasita (Arturo) Arredondo of Skidmore, Josephine (Mario) Rodriguez of Corpus Christi and Jerry Longoria of Mathis. He is also survived by his best friend and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Menchaca and numerous others who love and miss him.
Visitation was held from 2-8 pm on Wednesday, June 9, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were held at 10 am on Thursday, June 10, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers were Ramiro Puentes. Jason Christopher Garza II, Jonathan Jacob Garza, Remijio (RJ) Puentes, John Villa, Daniel Israel Puentes, Leonard (Paco) Falcon, John Paul Morin and David Justin Garcia.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel