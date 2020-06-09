Rey Gonzales Flores, 84, of Beeville passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
Rey was born October 3, 1935 in Tuleta to Epifanio and Julia (Gonzales) Flores. He was a truck driver and body shop owner as well as a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Beeville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Epifanio and Julia Flores; two brothers, Santos Flores and Robert Flores; and two sisters, Elida Cuellar and Herlinda Trevino.
Survivors include his four daughters, Elizabeth (Eddie) Franco of Beeville, Mary Ann (Dan) Schaal of Millington, Tennessee, Judy (Mark) Sheldon of Harrisburg, Illinois and Gracie (Encarnacion) Ramon of Beeville; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Beeville.
The funeral service was conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dan Fultz officiating. Burial followed at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Ramon, Ernest Gonzales, David Cuellar Jr., Marco Ramon, Le Roy Martinez and R.J. Flores.
