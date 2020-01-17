Reyes Paul De Leon II

Services are set for Reyes Paul “Junie” De Leon II, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, who died Feb. 1, 2019.
Mr. De Leon was born March 21, 1963, in Camden, New Jersey to Alice (Rosales) and Reyes Paul De Leon Sr. He was a graduate of San Diego State University. After college graduation he received a “Presidential Political Appointment” under the Ronald Reagan Administration and moved from California to Washington D.C., where he remained for the next 22 years. During this time he worked both in the political and private sector. Upon retirement he returned to California and spent the last few years in Laguana Beach, California, Palm Desert, California, and later close to his parents.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alejandro and Margarita Rosales Sr.; three aunts, Nora Benavides, Hortensia Loza and Gloria Anne Tapia; and four uncles, Richard and Baltazar Rosales, and Luvin and Pete De Leon.
Survivors include his parents, Reyes Paul and Alice (Rosales) De Leon Sr.; a brother, Leonard (Maria) De Leon; a sister, Margaret (Johnny) De Leon; several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and four grandnephews.
A celebration of life Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales and Deacon Raul Rosales officiating. Interment of cremains will follow at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the committal services.
