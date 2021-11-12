BEEVILLE – Reymundo Gaitan, 88, passed away on Nov. 9, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He graduated from Mathis High School in 1953. After graduation, he worked at John Deere in Mathis as a mechanic. In 1954, he was offered 600 acres by a family friend allowing him the opportunity to leave his mechanic position to continue his dream and legacy as a 3rd generation self-employed farmer and rancher. He was proud to see this legacy expand and continue for two more generations. On October 29, 1954, he married his long-time friend and sweetheart, Ysabel. This October they celebrated 67 years of love and countless memories.
During his 47-year career, he served as a member of various organizations and committees such as Future Farmers of America; San Patricio Electric Coop, Board Member; Beeville Memorial Hospital Director; Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Vice President and President; Farm Bureau, 2nd Vice President; Soil and Water Conservation committee member; Fire Commissioner, District Board Member; and Farm Services Agency Advisor. He had a major impact on the agricultural development of local area farms by demonstrating test plots for the Bee County Extension Agricultural Agency. He demonstrated different crop variety to adapt to the area farmland. Reymundo designed a weigh station later used to weigh and test different crops that he produced to assist our local Ag Agents.
His favorite past time included weekends at the lake with family with plenty of food, music and laughter. The annual hunting trips to Tilden with his “compadres”, his closest friends, will never be forgotten, always instilling important values with their sons. Every year during harvest and planting you would find his loving wife, Ysabel meeting him in the fields with ice cold lemonade or tea, watermelon and best of all her homemade “lonches”.
Reymundo and his sons would put in long hours of work to ensure a successful harvest. He will be remembered for the awesome Easter and Christmas gatherings, where dances were always enjoyed. The homemade train, swings and treehouse made with love for all to enjoy, especially his grandchildren. The Gaitan annual Turkey Shoot was a favorite fundraiser enjoyed by the entire community and was hosted at the Gaitan Ranch.
He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. The occupation he cherished most was being a loving husband, father, grand and great-grandfather, brother, uncle and “compadre”.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Miguel and Justina Gaitan; one brother and his wife, Luciano and Frances Gaitan Sr.; one sister, Guadalupe and her husband Victor Padilla; and one sister-in-law, Paulina C. Gaitan. He is survived by his wife, Ysabel C. Gaitan; three sons, Hector (Susie) Gaitan, Arturo (Amie) Gaitan and Albert (Kathryn) Gaitan; two daughters, Margo Gaitan and Erica Gaitan; two brothers, Apolonio Gaitan of Sandia and Abel (Olivia) Gaitan of Seguin; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Andres, Anissa, Dabney, Bryan and Lucas; five great grandchildren, Justina, Michelle, Vanesa, Tori and Rani. He is also survived by 14 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Monday, Nov. 15, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A holy rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. The body of Mr. Gaitan will lie in repose at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Fr. Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment will follow at the San Pedro Cemetery in the Clareville Community.
Serving as pallbearers are Andres Gaitan, Bryan Gaitan, Lucas Gaitan, Ryan Contreras, Michael Cantu and Luciano Gaitan Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Reymundo Gaitan to our local 4-H and Beeville FFA Chapter or your local 4-H and FFA organizations.
