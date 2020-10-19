Reynaldo (Ray) J. Alaniz, 92, of Beeville, Texas, passed away peacefully at his residence on October 18, 2020.
Ray owned and operated Alaniz Garage for 70 years and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
He was born on August 4, 1928, in Beeville, Texas, to the late Simplicio and Petrita Jaramillo Alaniz.
He is survived by two sisters, Petrita A. Sanchez and Dora A. Trevino, both of Beeville, Texas and numerous nephews and nieces.
Mr. Alanis was preceded in death by seven brothers, Eustorgio, Emiliano, Simplicio Jr., Cruz Sr., Cresencio, Inocencio and David Alaniz; four sisters, Mary A. Ortega, Olivia A. Benavidez, Adelaida A. De Russe and Olivia Gutierrez.
Special thanks to his providers, Erika Martinez and Connie Esparza.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 9:00am at St. Joseph Catholic church with a rosary to follow at 9:30am. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with Father Luke and Richard Gonzales officiating.
Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory #2.
Pallbearers will be Edward Paul Ortega, Rudy Ortega, Matthew Ortega, Jody Alaniz, Cruz Alaniz and Louie Alaniz Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be his numerous nephews.
