BEEVILLE – Reynaldo (Rey) Garcia, 60, passed away on Sept. 25, 2020. He was born on Jan. 30, 1960, in Beeville, Texas, to Arturo and Eva (Martinez) Garcia. He had worked as a home care provider.
He is preceded in death by his father; one brother, Robert Arthur Garcia; one sister, Rosie Mae Doyle; maternal grandparents, Trinidad and Amada Martinez; paternal grandparents, Guadalupe and Concha Garcia.
He is survived by his two sons, Reynaldo “Buddy” (Lori DeLeon) Garcia, Jr. of Mathis and David Ray Garcia of Beeville; mother, Eva M. Gonzales of Corpus Christi; five grandchildren, Brandy Nicole DeLeon, Adrianna Rae Garcia, Reynaldo Garcia III, Aries Nathaniel Garcia and Athena Rayne Garcia. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Chapel services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, Sept. 30, with Deacon Santos Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the San Pedro Cemetery in the Clareville Community.
Serving as pallbearers are Reynaldo Garcia III, Wally Garcia, John Martinez, Hector Gaitan, Albert Salazar and Gerald Salazar. Honorary pallbearers are John Sanchez and Ricky Valencia.
