Reynaldo Soto Cardenas

Reynaldo “La Chicharra” Soto Cardenas, 51, of Corpus Christi, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Mr. Cardenas enjoyed fishing and was a Texan fan.
Survivors include his companion of 14 years, Michelle Villanueva of Corpus Christi; a son, Reynaldo Cardenas III of Corpus Christi; two daughters, D’Andra Phillips of Beeville and Alma Mia Cardenas of Corpus Christi; his mother, Ninfa Samudio of Corpus Christi; brother, Leroy Cardenas of Odem; sisters, Jennifer Cardenas and Paula Cardenas, both of Corpus Christi; and two grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Odem with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment to follow at Edroy Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.