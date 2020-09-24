Rhoda Joy Anderson Grant passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home near George West, Texas, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was 85. She was born on April 16, 1935, in Washington, Iowa to Kenneth Oliver Axel Anderson and Ellen Irene Crosell. She was the eldest of 4 children and spent her childhood years in Villa Park, Illinois. At the age of 10, she moved with her family to San Angelo, Texas, where she graduated from high school in 1953. Rhoda was a charter member of the San Angelo Symphony which began in 1950. She continued to play violin with them throughout High School and College. After graduating from the University of North Texas in Denton with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music education, she landed her first teaching job in Corpus Christi where she taught strings in the public schools and played violin in the Corpus Christi Symphony. She also met and married Douglas W. Grant, Jr. there in 1961. In 1966, they moved to the Live Oak County area where she was a homemaker.
Rhoda was especially devoted to her children and grandchildren. One way she showed this was through her love of sewing. She made countless shirts, pants, shorts, jackets, dresses, purses, wallets, hats, bonnets, Halloween outfits (turning grandchildren into pumpkins, strawberries and Ninja turtles) and she even a made her daughter’s wedding dress. She always saw the best in all of her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Janet Anderson. She is survived by a brother Roger (Anna Margaret) Anderson, and a sister, Carolyn Kersten, all of San Angelo, a son Douglas William (Bill) (Jenni) Grant of College Station, and a daughter Carol Ann (Pat) Shanklin of George West. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 12:00pm with a chapel service following at 12:30pm with Pastor Greg Traylor officiating.
Interment will be at 1:00pm on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Pallbearers: Zachary Grant, Evan Grant, Joel Grant, Nathan Grant, Melvin Shanklin and James Shanklin
Honorary pallbearers: Luke Grant, Jeremy Grant.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in honor of Rhoda Joy Anderson Grant to the Oakville Baptist Church.
