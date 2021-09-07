Ricardo G. Arriola aka Richard passed away at the age of 75, on August 31, 2021, in a Victoria Texas hospital. Ricardo was born on June 28, 1946, in Beeville, Texas, to Eusebio and Juanita Arriola.
Mr. Arriola attended A.C. Jones High School; he then joined the U.S. Army in 1963. Ricardo was stationed with the 8th Army in Korea, with the 7th Infantry Division at Camp Kaiser Korea, and 4th Army with 1st Armored Division at Fort Hood. Upon returning home from service, he married the love of his life Delia Estrada (Arriola). During their marriage of 52 years, they had 3 children: Richard Anthony, Miguel Carlos, and Sarah Ann Arriola (Perez). Mr. Arriola retired as a U.S. veteran and NAS Kingsville Fire Dept. Emergency Service Dispatcher.
Ricardo G. Arriola is preceded in death by his wife Delia E. Arriola, both sons Richard Anthony and Miguel Carlos Arriola, his parents Eusebio – Juanita Arriola, grandparents Ignacio – Natalia Gonzales and Marcelino – Teresa Arriola, stepbrother Marcelo R. Arriola, brother-in-law and sister Adan – Lilly Garza, in-laws Santiago – Beatrice Estrada, brothers-in-law Jimmy, Richard G. Gilbert, Joe Ramon and Roy Estrada, and sister-in-law Susie Benavides.
Mr. Arriola leaves behind his only daughter Sarah Ann Arriola, her husband Crispin Perez Jr. of Beeville, daughter-in-law Melissa Arriola of Bulverde, his brother Raul Arriola (Lupe) of Houston, brother Ines Arriola of Waco, sister Celia Arriola Contreras of Corpus Christi, and Ricardo’s grandchildren Yvette Olivares (Chris), Miranda, Richard Anthony Jr., Savanna and Asia Arriola all of Bulverde, Aaron Michael of Houston, Domanic Ryan and Denise Paige Arriola, Jaeme R. Madrigal, Krystal Lynn, and Alana Perez, all of Beeville. Ricardo had 4 great-grandchildren Anthony Michael, Lola, Nicolas Olivares and Araceli Arriola. Along with numerous nephews, nieces cousins and friends Ricardo was loved and will be deeply missed. Everyone will always remember his stories, side smile and laugh during all our family/friend time we shared with him.
Services will be at Treviño Funeral Home in Beeville. Rosary service by Deacon Ron Martinez on September 13, 2021, at 7pm at Trevino Funeral Home; funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church at 1 pm on September 14, 2021, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Pallbearers – Danny Garza, Alberto Garza, Crispin Perez Jr., Chano Deleon, Jessie Estrada, and Raul Valdez.
Honorary pallbearers – Raul Arriola and Ines Arriola.
Trevino Funeral Home