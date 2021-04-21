BEEVILLE – Ricardo G. Morales, 62, of Beeville, passed away on April 16, 2021. He was born on Sept. 3, 1958, in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to Roberto and Elva (Garza) Morales.
He and his wife owned and operated Beeville Discount Store for 16 years. Ricardo was a very humble and kind-hearted man who was well liked by his customers and the community. He enjoyed hunting and ranching and was a father figure to his beloved nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Patricia Morales of Beeville; mother, Elva Morales of Houston; one brother, Roberto Morales; and two sisters, Elva (Horaceo) Alejandro and Rosy (Juan) Hernandez, all of Houston. He is also survived by five nieces and nephews, Leslie (Marco) Robles, Melissa (Andres) Silva, Roberto (Xochil) Morales, Felix Morales and Roseanne (Felix) Ramirez, all of Houston, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 pm on Friday, April 23, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum. Cremation services will follow.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel