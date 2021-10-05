Ricardo G. “Rico” Flores Jr., age 48, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on September 23, 2021.
Mr. Flores was born on December 25, 1972, in Slaton to Ricardo Briseno Sr. and Florinda Gomez Flores.
He is preceded in death by his father, grandparents, Domingo Flores Sr., Tomasa Flores, Sulema Sepeda and Raul Sepeda.
Rico is survived by his mother, Florinda G. Flores of Beeville and sister, Cristela Flores of Corpus Christi. He is also survived by three aunts and one uncle: Elva Flores and Ninfa Bautista from Slaton, Berta Salinas from Fort Worth, and Pedro Flores from Coleman. He also is survived by cousins, friends and pets.
Visitation will be held at 9:00am on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with a chapel service to follow at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Danny Suniga, Rick Cuevas, Adan Coronado, Joe Anthony Garza, Joey “J.J.” Rodriguez, and Jerad Garcia. Honorary pallbearers will be his friends and cousins.
Have a drink, eat some barbecue, listen to some heavy metal and watch a horror movie in his memory.
