Ricardo Morón, 59, of Beeville, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Mr. Morón was born Sept. 14, 1959, in Beeville to Juan Morón and Modesta Banda. He married Dominga Garza in Corpus Christi on Dec. 3, 1974. He was a Catholic, a farmer and enjoyed attending flea markets.
He was preceded in death by his father, Juan Morón; and a brother, Roy Morón.
Survivors include his mother, Modesta Banda of Beeville; his wife of 44 years, Dominga Morón of Beeville; a daughter, Nancy (John) Jendrzui of Beeville; two sons, Juan R. (Sylvia) Morón of Skidmore and Carlos Morón of Beeville; 11 siblings, Danny (Mary Lou) Morón, Elizabeth (Henry) Aguero, Raul Martinez Jr. and Lorena Martinez, all of Beeville, George (Martha) Morón and Ray (Mary) Morón, both of Tynan; Mary Ann (Oscar) Flores and Roel (Melissa) Morón, both of Muleshoe, Javier (Delia) Morón of Friona, Becky (Ernesto) Carcamo of Corpus Christi and Sulema (Javier) Morón-Solano of Lazbuddie; eight grandchildren, Joshua A. Rodriguez, Adrianna L. Morón, Alyssa M. Salazar, Lauren D. Morón, Alexis M. Morón, Andrea L. Morón, Lilliana D. Morón and Juan Ricardo Morón Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Angelus Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Danny Morón, George Morón, Ray Morón, Javier Morón, Raul Martinez Jr. and Henry Aguero.