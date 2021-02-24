It is with great sadness that the Arriola family announces the death of Richard A. Arriola at age 54 after an unexpected illness in Lake Charles, LA., trying to get back home from a load he was under. Richard was born on September 23, 1966, in Beeville to Richard and Delia Arriola. He graduated from AC Jones High School then pursued a career in truck driving. In 1993, he married the love of his life and raised five children. His family moved to Bulverde, Texas, where he resided and worked for 17 years. Though he was only on earth for a short time he will be remembered by his family and friends and by his fellow truck drivers as Midnight his CB name. He owned his own trucking company under Midnight Express and did so for over 30 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend and will truly be missed.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Delia Estrada Arriola; and brother, Miguel Carlos Arriola. Survivors include wife, Melissa Hernandez Arriola; daughters, Amber Yvette (Christopher) Olivares, Miranda Renee, Savanna Lynn and Asia Renee Arriola; and son, Richard Anthony Jr.; father, Richard Arriola; mother-in-law, Minne Hernandez; three grandchildren, Anthony, Lola and Nicholas Olivares; sister, Sarah (Crispin) Perez; brother-in-law, Leandro (Lee) (Dena) Hernandez; sister-in-law, Norma (Jim) Martinez, Nieces Jaeme, Crystal, Alana Perez and Denise Arriola and Megan (Josh) Valenta; nephews, Jimmy (Juero), Ramon Martinez, Trey Hernandez, Eric Lopez, Dominic and Aaron Arriola. His beautiful smile, big brown eyes and loving, kind, giving spirit will never be forgotten. Good night, Midnight; rest in peace, all our love.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel