Richard Allen Martin, 65, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Mr. Martin was born Oct. 7, 1954, in Beeville to Betty and Sid Martin. He graduated from A.C. Jones in 1973. He married Myrna on Dec. 31, 2012, and was employed by the Texas Railroad Commission. He enjoyed sports, Texas Country music, campfires, reading nature, back road driving and sunsets.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Swon Martin-Rudeloff; his father, Sidney LeGrand Martin; an infant brother, George Martin; and father-in-law, Fermin Olivares.
Survivors include his wife, Myrna Martin; son, Allen (Sarah) Martin; daughter, Megan Kay (Mitchell Vicha) Martin; brother, Sidney (Laura) Martin; step-son, A.J. (Larisa) Gonzales; step-daughter, Kristen (Jose Altamirano) Gonzales; step-mother, Lisa Martin; grandchildren, Betty, Bailey, Jaimie, Conner, Emily, Austin, Drayden, Kaylee and Jase; mother-in-law, Rosa Olivares; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at New Life Church in Beeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Corpus Christi Funeral Home.