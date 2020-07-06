Richard Andrew Isaacks of Beeville passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the age of 85, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Mr. Isaacks was born September 9, 1934, to John Jasper “Jack” Isaacks and Amelia “Mamie” (Sivley) Isaacks. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Richard will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.
He enjoyed 38 years of marriage with his late wife, Lonnie Isaacks. He graduated from A.C. Jones High School and later served in the United States Army. Upon being discharged, he attended business college and then took over the family business, Isaacks Glass Co. which served Beeville for almost 100 years between father and son. He was a hard worker and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was well known and loved by many in his community.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lonnie Isaacks; parents, John and Amelia Isaacks; two sisters, Ruby Wrinkle and Betty Beyer; and a brother, John Isaacks, Jr.
Richard is survived by his son, Rick (Patrice) Isaacks; daughter, Teresa (Brian) Jacobs; four grandchildren, Eric Isaacks, Cory Isaacks, Nathan Jacobs and Kayla Jacobs. He is also survived by his sisters, Esther Wrinkle, Mildred New and Patty Collins; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel followed by a graveside service at 2 o’clock at Glenwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Blake Purcell, his caregiver, and Windsor Calallen Nursing Home for taking such great care of him.
