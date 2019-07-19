Richard G. Lemon, 50, of Beeville, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Lemon was born Oct. 27, 1968, in Victoria to Silvestre and Maria Gamez Lemon. He was retired and was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Doroteo H. and Merarda (Garcia) Gamez; and his father, Sylvestre Lemon.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Lemon of Beeville; a brother, Raymond Lemon of Beeville; two nieces, Samantha and Tavia R. Lemon; and a nephew, Segio R. Lemon.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Trevino Funeral Home with a funeral service conducted there at 2 o’clock with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial will be private.
Trevino Funeral Home