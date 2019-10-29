Richard H. Ramirez, 82, of Beeville, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Mr. Ramirez was born Sept. 2, 1937, in Beeville to Mateo and Maria (Hernandez) Ramirez. He married Maria Alicia Arrizola on July 4, 1958, in Goliad, was a retired professional truck driver and served 10 years as bishop of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Beeville Ward.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Anna Claire Ramirez.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Alicia Ramirez of Beeville; a daughter, Mara Jean (Ernest) Hernandez of Victoria; a son, Ricardo Mateo (Myra G.) Ramirez, Jr. of Bastrop; foster brother, Jose (Maria) Hernandez of Beeville; sister, Consuelo “Connie” Valdez of Beeville; eight grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
