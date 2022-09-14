Richard Paul Bernsen, 77, of Bay City, TX, was reunited with his beloved wife on September 8th, 2022.
Richard was born on June 20th, 1945, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to George & Lydia (Nedbalek) Bernsen, and was the fourth of six children.
He proudly served 2 tours in Vietnam during his tenure in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in California, he met Carol, his wife of 47 years. They were set up on a blind date on Valentine’s Day of 1969, and were married 5 months later.
He had a passion for tinkering with machines, and built a career as an automotive technician, working his way up to service manager. He was a devout Catholic, lending his time & talents to the church as a lector, eucharistic minister, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Richard is survived by his 3 children, Paula King and her husband Matthew of Clarksville, TN, Lorin Bernsen of Dallas, TX, and Joel Bernsen and his wife Jenna, of Greenville, SC; his siblings, Wayne and his wife Rita of Corsicana, TX, Kathleen and her husband C.B. of Beeville, TX, Michael and his wife Renate of Victoria, TX, and David and his wife Donna, of Spring, TX; and 2 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Lydia, his brother Calvin Bernsen, and his wife Carolyn (Magin) Bernsen.
Services will be held on Friday, September 16, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City, TX. The viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by a rosary at 1:30 and mass at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church in his name.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, 979-245-4613.