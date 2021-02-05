Richard Vega Espinosa, age 77, of Beeville, Texas, was peacefully called to Heaven on February 2, 2021.
Mr. Espinosa was born on July 23, 1943, in Beeville to Micaela Vega and Pedro Espinosa. He worked as a materials handler and proudly served in the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Gabriel Villarreal Espinosa; sisters, Sofia “Sophie” Espinosa, Estefana “Stephany” Espinosa Salinas; brother, Fred Espinosa; parents-in-law, Reynaldo and Beatrice Villarreal.
Survivors include his spouse, Rosalinda Villarreal Espinosa; sons, Richard Ray Espinosa of Austin, Kenneth Rene (Carla Roman) Espinosa of Eagle Pass, Reynaldo Erik (Krystal Sabiza) Espinosa of Beeville, Andrey Ricardo (Christina Ramirez) Espinosa of Beeville; grandchildren, Richard Bryce Espinosa, Reichen Andrew Espinosa, Raelen Rose Espinosa, Jacqueline Renee Espinosa, Kenneth Rene Espinosa II, Krystiana Rae Espinosa, Kylie Rae Espinosa, Ethen Moses Espinosa, Ariana Mae Espinosa, Evan Drey Espinosa.
Visitation will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church with a rosary at 12:30pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30pm with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Espinosa II, Richard Bryce Espinosa, Reichen Andrew Espinosa, Albert Espinosa Jr., Evan Ross Garcia, Jared Garcia, Ethan Edward Bernal and John Angel Salinas-Acosta.
Treviño Funeral Home