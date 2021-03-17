BEEVILLE – Ricky Valencia, 56, of Beeville, passed away on March 15, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on Oct. 16, 1964, in Beeville, Texas, to the late Ernesto and Pauline (Moya) Valencia. He was employed for Wastequip as a receiving supervisor for over 39 years.
He is survived by his companion, Mary Jane Cavazos of Beeville; two sons, Matthew Lee (Toni) Valencia of Arlington and Jacob Valencia of Beeville; two grandchildren, Rhyan Valencia and Matthew Valencia, Jr.; two brothers, Robert (Rosie) Valencia and David Valencia, both of Beeville; and two sisters, Rachel (Rufino) Martinez of Berclair and Billie (Felix) Luna of Beeville.
Visitation will be held from 12-2pm on Friday, March 19, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. Memorial services will be held at 2pm led by Mr. Bobby Rangel. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are John Bartlett, Andrew Bartlett, James Luna, Adam Martinez, Robert Valencia, David Valencia, Luper Herrera and Rey Serrano.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel