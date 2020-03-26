Robert (Bob) Jack Pickens died on March 24, 2020 at the age of 83. He was a resident of Tynan, Texas.
Bob was born in Austin, Texas, January 25, 1937, the oldest son of Jack Hayden and Ella Salge Pickens. The family moved to Corpus Christi during World War II, eventually settling in Mathis/Tynan in 1943 where he went to school and graduated from Skidmore/Tynan High School in 1955. During his school years he was active in many school activities, football, basketball and baseball.
He attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Social Fraternity, and graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1960 and a Law Degree in 1961. He was admitted to the Bar in 1961 and was a licensed Texas attorney for over 58 years. He was also a veteran who proudly served in the Texas Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve from 1961-1967.
Bob started his own private law practice in Beeville and Corpus Christi where he worked from 1961-1967, and then began his career as a corporate oil and gas attorney for Sun Oil in Beaumont. He was then the Vice President and Director of Buchel Bank in Cuero for 4 years before moving to Houston and beginning work for Marathon Oil Company where he spent 25 years. During that time, he spent 2 years in London, England, working as senior counsel for worldwide exploration on projects in the North Sea. In 1999, he retired from Marathon and worked as a title attorney for the firm of Willey, Edwards and Wright of Houston.
In 2005, he returned to South Texas and became involved again in farming and ranching on his family farm where he grew up. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years, but later became an avid wildlife watcher. He was a traveler, a reader and a student of history. Throughout his life, he loved dancing to county and western music and travelled to dance halls throughout Texas. He made many close friends and acquaintances around the world.
He was a member of St. Philips Episcopal Church in Beeville and also attended the First Methodist Church in Mathis.
He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his wife Maridean and her children Wade Bradfute (Jan), Cathleen Melton, Jana Williams (Jim), Susan Gonzales (Jaime) and Ron Stautzenberger (Jeanne). His children Paige Stotts (Alan) of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Robert Kyle Pickens (Ann) of Austin, Texas, his brother William E. Pickens (Beverly) of Ware Neck, Virginia, and 3 grandchildren Hayden Stotts, Erin Stotts, and Charlie Pickens. He is also survived by many extended family members and close friends.
Private graveside services will be held at the San Marcos City Cemetery and performed by Reverend Brian Tarver of St. Philips Episcopal Church of Beeville, Texas.
A public memorial service will be held in Mathis by Pastor Michael Dodds of the First Methodist Church at a date to be determined later.
The family requests no flowers, but donations can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas, 512-353-4311, www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.