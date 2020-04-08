Robert “Bobby” Pena earned his wings on April 1st, 2020. He lived 84 wonderful years which he enjoyed to the fullest. He was a kind man, who was loved by all. He had an infectious smile and warm laugh. Robert was very proud to serve his country as a U.S Marine and as the first Hispanic officer in Beeville. He retired from CCAD and loved his days of running the family businesses, especially the Tropical Ballroom in Beeville. Robert enjoyed his time with the Tropical promoting Tejano bands. He really loved to dance and spend time with his friends and family. Mr. P, as he was known, worked at Bay Area Hospital for many years and continued to volunteer until recently. Robert never met a stranger that didn’t become his friend.
Robert left behind his wife, Linda R. Pena; sister, Oralia “Laly” Cardenas (Nick); one son; four step-children; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his late wife; parents, Gerardo Pena and Feliz Presa Pena; sister, Rosalinda Gallegos. He also leaves many nieces and nephews whom he really enjoyed spending with. Robert will be truly missed and always have a special place in our hearts. We shared many wonderful years as a family. We loved him dearly and will never forget our time together.
Guardian Funeral Home, Corpus Christi