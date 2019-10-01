Robert Cox, 87, formerly of Beeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, after a long bout with Alzheimer’s.
Mr. Cox was born May 16, 1932, in Beeville to Alex and Fay Cox. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in drama and secondary education. He was a veteran of the Korean War where he performed with the USO as an entertainer. He then moved to New York City and worked as a high school theater teacher and started a theater group for teens called Puerto Rico Sings which helped launch the careers of many actors and performers. He then traveled to Puerto Rico with a singing and dancing troupe called Los Ninos de San Juan which he brought to Texas to perform.
He was influential in the careers of many performers including actors Raul Julia and Freddie Prinze and well-known soprano Marta Perez. He taught and worked in theater production in Las Vegas and then moved to Los Angeles where he taught at Hollywood High School until retirement. His last personal performance was as The Old Man in “Twelve Angry Men” in Beeville.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Sept. 29, at Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California.