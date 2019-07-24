Robert Cuevas, 53, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Mr. Cuevas was born Oct. 22, 1965, in Beeville to Enrique and Lucia (Hernandez) Cuevas. He had worked in the construction industry.
He is survived by his mother, Lucia Cuevas of Beeville; one son, Robert Dawson of George West; daughter, Stephanie Lynn Dawson of Austin; sister, Jeanette (Robert Munoz) Cuevas of Beeville; three brothers, Enrique Cuevas Jr., David Cuevas and Roland (Martha DeLeon) Cuevas, all of Beeville. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Funeral service arrangements by Oak Park Memorial.