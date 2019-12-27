Robert D. Galle, 81, of Beeville, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Mr. Galle was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Beeville to Albright Carl and Mattie Lee (Reader) Galle. He had worked in the oilfield industry and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffrey Bernal; sister, Alice Schultz; and two brothers, William Galle and Donald Wayne Huddler.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Angelina Galle of Beeville; children, Angie Whatley, Bonnie Salazar, Ricky (Agnes) Bernal and Anita (Bobby) Bernal, all of Beeville, Robert (Tracie) Galle and Tracy (Michelle) Galle, both of Houston, Robert (Sylvia) Bernal of San Antonio and Ronald (LeeAnne) Bernal of Cape Coral, Florida; two brothers, Danny Huddler of Wisconsin and Carlton Galle of Sacramento, California; three sisters, Brenda (Mark) Nelson of Beeville, Darlene Skelton of Monroe, Ohio, and Dorothy Sizemore of California; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joe Fuentes officiating. Full military honors will follow.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel