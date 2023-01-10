Robert Edward “Bob” Awalt, age 74 of Beeville, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Bob was born in Bryan, Texas on February 11, 1948 to Rolland Herbert and Edna Maude (Dean) Awalt. He was dearly loved by his wife of 53 years, Margie Ann (Algea) Awalt and his children, Marianne (Robbie) Peters, and Ben (Susan) Awalt. He was adored by his three grandchildren, Ainsley Awalt, Cade Peters, and Mary Grace Peters.
Bob graduated from A.C. Jones High School and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Southwest Texas State University. His Master’s Degree was from Texas A&I University in Kingsville. He was a member of the Armed Forces and served in the Army from 1970-1973. During his time in Beeville, he volunteered for many organizations including serving on the Board of the Bee Ground Water Conservation District, Bee County Farm Bureau Board, and Bee County Horse Shows. Bob was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Beeville and served as an Usher and a Junior High Sunday school teacher during his membership. He was a rancher by profession and an insurance agent for Farm Bureau. He owned Awalt – Chandler Insurance and worked briefly as a Junior High Teacher upon returning to Beeville after his service in the Army. As an avid animal lover, he often had his Labs with him as he checked cattle and dove hunted with his grandkids.
Visitation will be held at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville on Wednesday, January 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be held the following day beginning at 2 p.m. with graveside and interment at the Glenwood Cemetery. Reverend Greg Traylor will officiate. Pallbearers include Cade Peters, Robbie Peters, Ryan Garcia, Robert K. Brown, Mark Sugarek, and J.P. Green.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home