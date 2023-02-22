Robert Haskel Horton was born Oct. 19, 1924 in Alvin, Texas and died Feb. 19, 2023 in Bryan Texas. He was 98 yrs old.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Elbert N. and Nita W. Horton, 4 siblings, Wann Horton, Eileen Bettge, Rebecca Scott and Gene Horton, also former wife Loree T. Horton.
He is survived by his sister, Louvenia May Brauer of Bryan and his children, Sharon Baudo of Humble, Charles Horton of Montgomery, Carol Lamar and Jim of Bryan, Dale Horton and Becky of Beeville. Also 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Robert served in World War II in the Army Air Corp in the Pacific. After the war, he returned to Kingsville, Texas. He began his career as an electrician at Corn Products Co. in Corpus Christi. He married Loree Tuttle. They had 4 children. In 1971 they moved to Blanconia. He continued working and raised cattle.
After retiring from Corn Products he built and opened Blanconia Country Store and Hay Barn Dance Hall. He was the proprietor for 20 years. He made many great friends along the way and was grateful for all their help and friendship, especially in his elder years.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 3 at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, TX.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 4, at Moore Funeral Home with Jim Lamar officiating.
Burial will follow at Blanconia Cemetery on FM 2441 N. at Blanconia.
A life celebration to honor Robert will follow at Blanconia Haybarn on Hwy 202.