Robert James Cardenas, 55, of Pasadena, Texas, passed away on March 31, 2021.
Mr. Cardenas was born in Beeville, on January 19, 1966, to Juan T. and Josephine “Josie” Hernandez Cardenas.
He is survived by two daughters, Megan Cardenas and Michelle Cardenas, both of Beeville; four brothers, Juan (Andrea) Cardenas III, Ralph (Veronica) Cardenas, Richard Cardenas, Roger Cardenas; nine sisters, Norma (Jimmy) Lind, Linda (Julio) Garza, Elsa Cardenas, Brenda (Michael) Lozano, Cynthia Villegas, Priscilla (Robert) Ramirez, Elizabeth (Leo Poldo) Mata, Refugia (Bernardo) Pena, Jennifer Cardenas, all of Pasadena; 9 grandchildren. Robert is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jesse Cardenas, Michael Cardenas and Joseph Anthony Cardenas.
Visitation will be at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary to follow at 7:00pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Chapel service will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Ross Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Juan Cardenas III, Ralph Cardenas, Richard Cardenas, Roger Cardenas, Juan Cardenas IV, Jacob Cardenas and Michael Lozano.
Treviño Funeral Home