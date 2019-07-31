Robert James Kiefer

Robert “Bob” James Kiefer, 89, of George West, died peacefully on 7/28/2019 at the Live Oak Rehabilitation Center in George West, TX. He was born on April 30, 1930 to the late Edward and Rose (Bennett) Kiefer. Robert joined the US Navy in 1947 and proudly served for 20 years until his retirement in 1967. Robert was commissioned on the USS Compton during the Cuban Missile Crisis as well as the Battleship New Jersey. He served for many years in the commissary on ships in Corpus Christi, and retired with a rank of E5, Petty Officer. He was very proud of his service in the Navy and would nobly wear his Retired Navy caps around town. Robert was always a very hard worker. After leaving the Navy, he drove 18 wheelers around South Texas for 10 years. He loved to drive, and would often just take off and drive to CT or some other faraway place just for the heck of it! Robert later went to work on the Ranch of his dear friend, William “Bill” Holland, for over 30 years. Robert and Bill had a very special relationship, like brothers, complete with bickering and love! They remained best of friends to the end.
Robert was predeceased by his siblings, Viola, Edward, Carl and Betty May.
Robert leaves his children, Robert, Russell, Melody and Kimberly; his sisters, Marjorie Perdion of Suffield, CT and Charlotte “Sally” Ledger of Portland, CT; his many many nieces & nephews;. Robert was also blessed with so many dear friends throughout George West area and beyond.
Private cremation services were held at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel, Beeville, TX.
Donations may be made in Roberts honor to the OPERATION GRATITUDE which provides care packages to active duty military, veterans and their families. Please mail donations to:
Operation Gratitude
PO Box 260257
Encino, California 91426-0257
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel