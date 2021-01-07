Robert L. Jones II, age 60, of Beeville, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 4, 2021. He was born on May 27, 1960, in Bethany, Missouri to Robert L. Jones and Betty Mae Matson. Robert married his wife of 38 years Nelda A. Tanguma on June 26, 1982, at St. Phillips Episcopal Church. Robert was a property manager and self-employed for many years. He was a devoted husband and a loving father to all six of his wonderful children. Robert, also known to many as “Bobby”, was a hardworking man who always helped anyone in need. He had a love for Indy racing and in his free time he enjoyed fishing, spending time barbecuing with family, and football; “GO COWBOYS”!! The most important part of his life was his family and ensuring that they were always loved and cared for. In the words of Bobby Jones, “Weebles wobble, but they don’t fall down.” Robert touched the lives and hearts of many and will truly be missed.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Jones; mother, Betty Mae Matson; father-in-law, Ramon S. Tanguma; and mother-in-law, Maria G. Tanguma. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Nelda A. Jones of Beeville; one son, Robert L. Jones of Pflugerville; five daughters, Valarie Jones (D.J.) Love of Beeville, Crystal M. Jones of Houston, Vanessa Jones (Michael) Sanchez of Beeville, Cassandra R. (Robby) Horton of San Antonio, Victoria Jones (Adrian) Martinez of Beeville; four grandsons, Rylan M. Sanchez, Miles R. Martinez, Max A. Martinez, David Robert Jones Love, all of Beeville; one granddaughter, Deklyn Y. Jones Crockett of Beeville; one brother, Jerry (Theresa) Jones of Greenville, OH; one sister, Pamela Benedict of Jacksonville, TX; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Trevino Funeral Home on Friday, January 8th from 5:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7:00p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, January 9th from 9:00a.m. – 10:00a.m. with the celebration Mass to follow, Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Interment to follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers: Robert L. Jones III, Robby Horton, Adrian Martinez, Michael Sanchez, D.J. Love and Jonathan Schwindt.
Honorary pallbearers: Joshua Schwindt, Rylan Sanchez, Miles Martinez, Max Martinez, Oscar Perez Jr., Daniel Perez,and Ramiro Ruiz.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced, and masks are required. Services will be streamed on the Treviño Funeral Home Facebook page.
