Robert Leonard Baisden, 70, of Beeville, Texas, passed away September 5, 2021.
Mr. Baisden was born on April 27, 1951, in England to Leonard David Baisden and Doris Sarah Baisden.
LH (WB) Baisden, Robert Royal Navy 8 years of service. Both service fleet and submarine, specialist submarine detection. Awarded silver Bosuns whistle for highest ever basic training exam result. First ship HMS Belfast, second HMS Leander, others classified.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Robert is survived by his wife Nelda Baisden; brothers, Peter (Pam) Baisden, Kevin (Bonnie) Baisden, Paul (Samantha) Baisden, Mark (Alison) Baisden; daughters, Rachel Baisden, Katherine Baisden; sons, Daniel Baisden, Tom Baisden; stepdaughters, Karen (Alan), Sherri, Sandra (Rusty); grandchildren, Crystal (John), Nicole (Biggs), Ashley (Santos).
Services will be private.
Treviño Funeral Home