Robert Neil Simnacher, 89, of Skidmore, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Mr. Simnacher was born Sept. 9, 1930, in Driscoll to Gregory and Helen Elisabeth (Ordner) Simnacher. He married Jeanette Schumann in Alice on Aug. 16, 1958. He was a farmer by profession and served in the United States National Guard for 12 years. He was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Skidmore and was an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus for 71 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gregory and Helen Simnacher; and a sister, Kathleen Louise Rohde.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jeanette Simnacher of Skidmore; a son, Guarian “Bubba” (Debbie) Simnacher of Fair Oaks Ranch; a daughter, Roberta Pate (John Davis) of Stephenville; a granddaughter, Katy Smolik; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Vernon Simnacher of Robstown; and three sisters, Alyne Fitzgerald of Castroville, Carolyn Bartosch of Orange Grove and Evelyn Hartmann of Pearland.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Michael Bartosh, Duane Hartmann, Timothy Rohde, Glen Meyer, J.R. Perez and Domingo Martinez.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home