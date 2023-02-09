Mr. Roberto Molina, age 60, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Mr. Molina was born on January 15, 1963 in Mathis, Texas to Melicio A. Molina, Sr. and Sulema Ybanez Molina.
Mr. Molina was a deputy for Laredo Sheriff’s Department and also a police officer for many years. Mr. Molina also worked as a welder, loss prevention officer and correctional officer. Mr. Molina loved to hunt, fish, and camp with his brothers and family. He loved all his kid unconditionally and his wife Erica Molina. Christianity was a part of Mr. Molina’s life and prayer was his strongest virtue.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lazaro and Rosa C. Ybanez, Melicio and Guadalupe R. Molina and nephew Xavier Molina.
He is survived by his parents, wife, three daughters: Roberta Ann (Daniel) Garcia, Rebekah Molina (Danny) Mitchell and Emily Sue Molina. Four sons: Andrew Joseph Molina, Matthew Hector Molina, Roberto Salvador Molina and Roberto Molina, Jr. Five brothers: Melicio R. (Terry) Molina, Raymond (Mary) Molina, Amador (Isabel) Molina, Sr., Melicio Arturo Molina Jr. and BillyJoe (Mariana) Molina. Three sisters: Benita (Eddie) Garcia, Maricela Hernandez and Guadalupe Molina. Five grandchildren: Dominic Lee Harris, Matthew Ashton Harris, Jadyn Daniel Harris, Nicholas Cole Garcia and Autamn Molina. A host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation was held at Trevino Funeral Home on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Chapel service at Trevino Funeral Home on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Max Perez officiating. Interment followed at George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Andrew Molina, Matthew Molina, Emily Sue Molina, Roberto Molina Jr., Roberto Molina Jr., Eddie Garcia, Melicio R. Molina Jr., Lasaro Molina and Guadalupe Molina.